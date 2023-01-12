NPCIL Recruitment 2023: How to apply for 295 trade apprentice posts

The NPCIL has published a bumper job opening for an ITI diploma pass in Tarapur, Maharashtra. The last date to submit the application is January 25.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has published a notification for recruitment for 295 Trade Apprentice Posts for the Tarapur Maharashtra Site in Palghar District, Maharashtra. All candidates should have ITI Pass Certificates. The last date to submit the application is January 25.

The positions are available in various trades including Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Mechanical Motor Vehicle and more.

Here’s how to apply online

Step 1: Register on the web portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at www.apprenticeship Register on the web portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at www.apprenticeship india.org

Step 2: Visit the NPCIL website, Visit the NPCIL website, www.npcilcareers.co.in and submit the online application against the recruitment advertisement.

Step 3: After successful submission of the application, apply for the respective ITI trade posts for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd/Tarapur Maharashtra Site in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship www.apprenticeship After successful submission of the application, apply for the respective ITI trade posts for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd/Tarapur Maharashtra Site in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship www.apprenticeship india.org

Eligibility Criteria

All candidates should have an ITI Pass Certificate in the respective trade they are applying for. The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in ITI in all semesters.

Vacancy Details:

Total No. of Posts: Trade Trainee- 295 Posts

Fitter: 25

Turner: 09

Electrician: 33

Welder: 38

Electronics Mechanic: 16

Instrument Mechanic: 6

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic: 20

Carpenter: 19

Plumber: 20

Wireman: 16

Diesel Mechanic: 07

Mechanical Motor Vehicle: 07

Machinist: 13

Painter: 18

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 02

Draughtsman (Civil): 02

Information and Communication Technology system Main: 18

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 18

Stenographer (English): 02

Stenographer (Hindi): 02

Secretarial Assistant: 04