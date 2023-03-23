Now you can apply for jobs in US while visiting on tourist or business visa

You can also do interviews while in the US on a B-1 or B-2 visa, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) tweeted. Further, it issued some clarifications on laid-off H1-B visa holders, who might assume incorrectly that their only option is to leave the country within 60 days.
If you are looking for a job while visiting the United States on a B-1 or B-2 business or tourist visa, there's some good news for you. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) just announced that individuals travelling to the United States on a business or tourist visa are now eligible to apply for positions and even attend interviews.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more
Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey
Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
UCIS advised prospective employers to confirm the candidates' visa status before appointing them to the new position.
Clarification on H1-B visa
#USCISAnswers: Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes. Searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities.Learn more: https://t.co/zFEneq28L9⬇️— USCIS (@USCIS) March 22, 2023