homeeducation Newsnon tech led hiring in dec with high bfsi job volumes it still stagnant 15618971.htm

Non tech led hiring in Dec with high BFSI job volumes; IT still stagnant News

Non-tech led hiring in Dec with high BFSI job volumes; IT still stagnant

2 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey  Jan 9, 2023 7:30:36 PM IST (Published)

The IT services sector remained flat in December 2022 after registering its first positive movement in November post a seven-month slide show. The sector had the same number of openings as November 2022, closing at 70,000 active openings in December 2022, as per a report by specialist staffing agency Xpheno.

The non-tech sector continues to lead active job openings in India. The sector, led by BFSI job openings, contributed to 54 percent of the overall active jobs in December 2022, compared to 52 percent in November 2022. According to the Active Jobs Outlook Highlights – December 2022 by specialist staffing agency Xpheno, active white collar job openings in December 2022 saw a 5 percent growth over November 2022. This was a 9 percent decline from active job openings in December 2021 though.

Recommended Articles

View All

Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here's why Citi prefers Devyani International over Jubilant Foodworks

IST2 Min(s) Read

Next phase of digital rupee to be launched soon — Key things to know

IST2 Min(s) Read

Re-KYC FAQ — What is it, process, documents required and other key questions answered

IST3 Min(s) Read

The month closed with an active job count of 272,000 against 260,000 clocked in November 2022.


IT services sector remains muted

The IT services sector remained flat in December 2022 after registering its first positive movement in November post a seven-month slide in volume. The sector had the same number of openings as November 2022, closing at 70,000 active openings in December 2022.

In December 2022, the IT services sector registered a 41 percent drop in active jobs volume over December 2021.

Also read: Blue and grey collar jobs see 4x growth in 2022, trend to continue: Report

In the IT sector, active job openings in the tech cohort remained stagnant in December 2022, while startups recorded a 14 percent rise and the software products sector dropped by 5 percent over November volumes.

The IT sector’s contribution to overall active openings continued to be below 50 percent in December 2022 as well. The sector had earlier dominated with the an over 80 percent range which it had maintained in 2021.

BFSI takes the lead in non-tech sector

As per the report, BFSI active job volumes grew by 29 percent from November 2022 and closed at 27,000 active openings in December 2022.

Although job openings in the IT sector remained flat, tech-enabled jobs contributed the highest (43 percent) to active job openings in December 2022.

Apart from BFSI, consulting and professional services, education, media and advertising, manufacturing, health and wellness, infrastructure, telecom continued to put out active openings and make up for the drop in numbers from the tech sector in December 2022, added the report.

Meanwhile from the location point of view, metro cities dominated the active job openings with over 143,000 active openings in 2023.

Also read: Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Non-tech led hiring in Dec with high BFSI job volumes; IT still stagnant

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BFSI sectorIT jobs in IndiaXpheno IT jobs report

Previous Article

TCS loses 2,197 employees and attrition remains above 21% in third quarter

Next Article

Punjab govt school principal fulfils air travel wish of meritorious students: buys flight tickets for them