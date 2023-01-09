Non-tech led hiring in Dec with high BFSI job volumes; IT still stagnant

The IT services sector remained flat in December 2022 after registering its first positive movement in November post a seven-month slide show. The sector had the same number of openings as November 2022, closing at 70,000 active openings in December 2022, as per a report by specialist staffing agency Xpheno.

The non-tech sector continues to lead active job openings in India. The sector, led by BFSI job openings, contributed to 54 percent of the overall active jobs in December 2022, compared to 52 percent in November 2022. According to the Active Jobs Outlook Highlights – December 2022 by specialist staffing agency Xpheno, active white collar job openings in December 2022 saw a 5 percent growth over November 2022. This was a 9 percent decline from active job openings in December 2021 though.

The month closed with an active job count of 272,000 against 260,000 clocked in November 2022.

IT services sector remains muted

The IT services sector remained flat in December 2022 after registering its first positive movement in November post a seven-month slide in volume. The sector had the same number of openings as November 2022, closing at 70,000 active openings in December 2022.

In December 2022, the IT services sector registered a 41 percent drop in active jobs volume over December 2021.

In the IT sector, active job openings in the tech cohort remained stagnant in December 2022, while startups recorded a 14 percent rise and the software products sector dropped by 5 percent over November volumes.

The IT sector’s contribution to overall active openings continued to be below 50 percent in December 2022 as well. The sector had earlier dominated with the an over 80 percent range which it had maintained in 2021.

BFSI takes the lead in non-tech sector

As per the report, BFSI active job volumes grew by 29 percent from November 2022 and closed at 27,000 active openings in December 2022.

Although job openings in the IT sector remained flat, tech-enabled jobs contributed the highest (43 percent) to active job openings in December 2022.

Apart from BFSI, consulting and professional services, education, media and advertising, manufacturing, health and wellness, infrastructure, telecom continued to put out active openings and make up for the drop in numbers from the tech sector in December 2022, added the report.