Noida schools to be closed tomorrow due to rising Yamuna water level

The decision comes as heavy rains continue to cause the river to rise, posing potential risks. An official order stated, "Due to heavy rains, in view of the increasing water level of Yamuna river and the possibility of rain, as per the instructions of the District Magistrate, all the schools of all the boards till class 12 of the district will be closed on 14.07.2023."

Schools in Noida are going to be closed on July 14 due to the rising water level of the Yamuna river. The Noida district administration has issued a directive for all schools up to Class 12 to remain closed.

This closure follows a previous shutdown on July 10, which was implemented due to heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging.

PTI reported that the Y amuna river in Delhi reached a height of 207.71 meters on Wednesday, surpassing its previous record of 207.49 meters set in 1978. Consequently, several riverside areas have been flooded, leading to a flood-like situation in the national capital and water accumulation in low-lying regions.

Additionally, he directed non-essential government offices, schools, and colleges to remain closed until Sunday.

Further the Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi ordered Heads of all the Government, Government Aided & Recognised Private Schools in East, North East, North, South East & Central districts today to take adequate measures to ensure safety of students as waters of river Yamuna cross the Danger Mark and enter a few low-lying areas along the bank.

Prioritizing the safety of students, the Punjab government has also extended the holiday in schools until July 16, considering the ongoing conditions.