Noida schools to be closed tomorrow due to rising Yamuna water level

The decision comes as heavy rains continue to cause the river to rise, posing potential risks. An official order stated, "Due to heavy rains, in view of the increasing water level of Yamuna river and the possibility of rain, as per the instructions of the District Magistrate, all the schools of all the boards till class 12 of the district will be closed on 14.07.2023."

Schools in Noida are going to be closed on July 14 due to the rising water level of the Yamuna river. The Noida district administration has issued a directive for all schools up to Class 12 to remain closed.

This closure follows a previous shutdown on July 10, which was implemented due to heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging.