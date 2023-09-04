NMC reduces passing marks for MBBS students with two papers, check all details here

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has implemented a modification in the Competency Based Medical Education Regulation 2023 (CBME 2023) guidelines. In this, the board has reduced the passing criteria for MBBS subjects with two papers to 40 percent.

These were notified by the board on September 1, 2023. This recent amendment, effective immediately, comes after the initial notification of the CBME guidelines in August. These regulations encompass various aspects such as curriculum, MBBS admission procedures, and the academic calendar.

What were the earlier guidelines?

Previously, the CBME guidelines mandated that candidates must secure 50 percent marks in the university-conducted examination separately for both theory and practical components (including practical/clinical assessments and viva voce).

What are the changes?

The passing criteria has now been revised to require a minimum aggregate score of 40 percent for these subjects.

The revised criteria specify that MBBS students should achieve 50 percent aggregate marks and a minimum of 60:40 or 40:60 in the university-conducted examination for theory and practical components to be declared as passing in that subject.

What does the final CBME curriculum for MBBS include?

According to the curriculum, in the initial year of their programme, students will focus on Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry. As they progress into the second year, their studies will encompass Pathology, Microbiology, and Pharmacology.

In the subsequent third year, their coursework will include Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Community Medicine, Oro-Rhinolaryngology (ENT), and Ophthalmology. During the later stages of their program, students will delve into subjects such as General Medicine, Pediatrics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics (including Trauma), Anaesthesiology, and Radiodiagnosis.

Students are required to take university examinations at the conclusion of each academic year. In the event of not passing these university exams, students will need to participate in supplementary exams.