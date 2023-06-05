NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore and IIT Delhi top institutes to study in India

Continuing the trend from previous years, the IITs have once again maintained their dominance in the engineering category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023. IIT Madras ranks first followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for the year 2023.

Topping the charts in the overall category is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the second rank is bagged by IISc Bangalore and IIT-Delhi stands in the third position.

The rankings were announced by Minister of State Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh via a press conference.

“Dr Radhakrishnan committee was set up by the Education Ministry to look into assessment accreditation parameters. Data for all educational institutions will be available at fingertips. One nation one data underway,” said Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of Executive Committee ,National Assessment and Accreditation Council , Bangalore.

NIRF 2023 rankings were released across 12 categories. This year, NIRF introduced a new category, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, expanding its coverage. The top three colleges in this category are Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi, National Dairy Institute, Karnal

and Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.

Additionally, the architecture discipline has been renamed as Architecture and Planning to accurately reflect its scope.

IIM Ahmedabad is the top management college in India followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has topped the university rankings followed by JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia.

In the college category Miranda House, Hindu College of the Delhi University rank first and second respectively the third rank has gone to Presidency College, Chennai.

NLU Bengaluru has bagged the top spot in the law category followed by

NLU Delhi and NALSAR, Hyderabad.

The top 3 medical institutes list remains same as last year's rankings. Check the list: first rank is bagged by AIIMS, Delhi, followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh

and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

What is NIRF ranking?

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was launched in 2015.

"This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception'," the official website states.