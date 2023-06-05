English
NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore and IIT Delhi top institutes to study in India

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 5, 2023 1:13:34 PM IST (Published)

Continuing the trend from previous years, the IITs have once again maintained their dominance in the engineering category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023. IIT Madras ranks first followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. 

The Ministry of Education has released the  National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for the year 2023.

Topping the charts in the overall category is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the second rank is bagged by IISc Bangalore and IIT-Delhi stands in the third position.
The rankings were announced by Minister of State Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh via a press conference.
