News18 uncovers 'admission fraud' gangs as Indian students in Canada face deportation threat

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) this month issued deportation notices to students whose admission offer letters to educational institutions were allegedly found to be fake. This led to widespread protests by students in Canada.

In his tailoring shop, not bigger than an average SUV, 67-year-old Jagtar Chand earns Rs 500-700 (USD 6 to 8) daily in Jalandhar city of Punjab. Chand has a loan to repay, which he borrowed in 2017 to send his daughter to Toronto in Canada for higher studies. The loan of Rs 25 lakh (more than 30,000 USD), which if he goes on to pay at his current pace, will take him 20 more years to get rid of, says Chand.

“I got the amount from 3-4 different sources. Since I was already 61 when I borrowed the sum, I could not apply to a government-owned bank, given my little income. I am only paying the interest right now. I had thought once my daughter got a job in Canada after completing her higher studies, she would repay the remaining amount,” Chand told CNN-News18.