Netflix is looking for a flight attendant for its dream crew and is willing to pay upto $385,000

The applicants are also required to have a Flight Safety FAA-certified training and should be flexibile to work a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel. This will also require weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods.

Streaming giant Netflix is looking for a new flight attendant to join its 'dream crew.' The company offers to pay $60,000 - $385,000 for the right candidate. It is looking to hire a primary flight attendant for one of its super-midsize private jets near its Los Gatos headquarters in San Jose, California.

In a job listing posted on Netflix Jobs, the company mentioned that in addition to usual responsibilities such as performing pre-flight cabin inspections and conducting safety briefings, the new attendant would also be responsible for maintaining the stockroom.

Additionally, the flight attendant may be required to work flights on a Gulfstream G550 jet.

What does it take to be in the 'dream crew'?

According to the job listing, the candidates will be required to "demonstrate a professional representation of Netflix Aviation at all times while performing the duties of the position". The applicants should also embrace Netflix's culture and be able "to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation."

The company says applicants should be able to provide "confidential air transportation" and act with "discretion" in their roles.

The applicants must also have Flight Safety FAA-certified training and be flexible to work various schedules, including domestic and international travel. This will also require weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods.

"Must be able to assist with purchasing aircraft stock before trips, ability to lift and carry up to 30 lbs when loading and stocking the aircraft, capable of long periods of standing, able to help with baggage loading as necessary," the company said.

How much will the job pay?

Although Netflix hasn't offered a specific salary for the role, the streaming giant mentioned that the broad market range for similar positions is between $60,000 and $385,000. Several factors will determine the final compensation amount, including skills and experience.

In addition to offices in Madrid, Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City, and London, the studio behind "Stranger Things" operates in 30 cities worldwide.