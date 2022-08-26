NEET-UG medical entrance exam results to be declared by September 7

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Candidates can apply for answer key and recorded response challenges from August 30 for a cost of Rs 200 for each answer key and Rs 200 per question, respectively.

The results of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, held in July, will be announced by September 7, PTI reported citing National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

By August 30, NTA will upload the provisional answer keys, recorded responses for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) and scanned images of OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheets on its website.

"To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent to the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application form of NEET (UG) 2022," a senior NTA official said.

A record total of 18,72,329 candidates registered for the county's largest entrance exam this year. The registration saw a 2.5 lakh increase from last year, out of which 10.64 lakh were female.

About 95 percent of attendance was recorded in the NEET UG 2022. For the first time, the registration number has surpassed 18 lakh.

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, for which 15.44 lakh candidates appeared at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), among others.