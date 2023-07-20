NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration begins today, check all the details on how to apply

The final seat allotment will take place on August 1, 2023. Successful candidates will be allocated seats in government colleges under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) category and 100 percent seats in deemed, central universities, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), and BSc Nursing programs based on their NEET results.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to start the NEET UG 2023 counselling process for the initial round on July 20, 2023. Candidates must register on the official website mcc.nic.in. The registration window will remain open until 12 pm on July 25, 2023.

During the counselling period, candidates will have the opportunity to choose and lock their preferred colleges and courses between July 22 and July 26. This step allows candidates to carefully select their choices, ensuring a fair and efficient allocation process.

To provide candidates with insight into the potential seat allocation outcome, a mock seat allocation will be conducted on July 27, 2023. This practice round allows candidates to make necessary adjustments before the final seat allotment.

Candidates who wish to modify or change their choices can do so until July 28, 2023. This flexibility allows candidates to reconsider their decisions and make well-informed choices to secure their desired seats.

The final seat allotment will take place on August 1, 2023. Successful candidates will be allocated seats in government colleges under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) category and 100 percent seats in deemed, central universities, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), and BSc Nursing programs based on their NEET results.

To apply for MCC NEET-UG Counselling 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

Registration: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and click on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling link. Provide your NEET UG roll number and other necessary details for registration.

Choice Filling: After successful registration, log in to your account and access the choice filling section. Here, you can select your preferred colleges and courses from the available options based on your NEET UG rank.

Locking Choices: Review your choices carefully before locking your preferences. Ensure to finalize your selections before the specified deadline to avoid any changes later.

Mock Seat Allocation: To offer candidates an idea of the potential seat allotment outcome, the MCC will conduct a mock seat allocation process. This step allows candidates to gauge their chances and make informed decisions before the actual seat allotment.

Choice Modification: If needed, candidates can modify their choices after the mock seat allocation. Based on the results, you can rearrange your preferences to increase the chances of getting your desired seat.

Final Seat Allotment: The MCC will conduct the final seat allotment based on the choices filled, NEET UG rank, and seat availability in the respective colleges. Once the seats are allotted, candidates can download their allotment letters and proceed with the admission process in the designated institution.