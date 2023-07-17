The NEET UG 2023 counselling process is beginning soon and candidates have the opportunity to choose for securing seats in 542 medical colleges across the country.

The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule for MBBS candidates. The first round of registration will start on July 20. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at moc.nic.in

The registration and payment for the first round will be conducted from July 20 to July 25, while the option of finalising the facility will be conducted between July 22 and July 26. The process of allotting the first seat will be on July 28 and 20 after which the results will be declared on July 29.

However, the process of allotting the second round will be conducted between August 9 and August 14, after which the results will be announced on August 18.

Seats and colleges data

In 2023, nearly 11,45,976 candidates qualified for th e NEET UG exam list to enrol for admissions. They can now apply for admission to 542 medical colleges and 313 dental colleges all over the country. With the beginning of the admission process, the candidates will have the opportunity to secure seats in 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 Bachelor of Dental Surgery, 52,720 AYUSH and 603 in Bachelor of Veterinary Science courses.

Process of applying for counselling process

Candidates will have to register and make the payment for MCC NEET. Then fill in and lock the choices to select the preferred colleges and courses for NEET 2023 counselling.

Documents will be verified to ensure eligibility.

Based on the choices and merits, seats will be allocated.

Provisional results will be declared.

Candidates will be required to report to the allotted institute and complete the admission process.

Results will be declared.

If vacant seats are left for round 2, left-out students can register and fill the vacant seats.

This should be noted beforehand that seat allocation is done with an option to exit but it will forfeit the security amount.