CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsNEET UG 2023 Counselling begins from July 20: Know how to apply

NEET UG 2023 Counselling begins from July 20: Know how to apply

NEET UG 2023 Counselling begins from July 20: Know how to apply
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 17, 2023 4:09:50 PM IST (Published)

The NEET UG 2023 counselling process is beginning soon and candidates have the opportunity to choose for securing seats in 542 medical colleges across the country.

The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule for MBBS candidates. The first round of registration will start on July 20. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at moc.nic.in.

The registration and payment for the first round will be conducted from July 20 to July 25, while the option of finalising the facility will be conducted between July 22 and July 26. The process of allotting the first seat will be on July 28 and 20 after which the results will be declared on July 29.
However, the process of allotting the second round will be conducted between August 9 and August 14, after which the results will be announced on August 18.
Seats and colleges data
In 2023, nearly 11,45,976 candidates qualified for the NEET UG exam list to enrol for admissions. They can now apply for admission to 542 medical colleges and 313 dental colleges all over the country. With the beginning of the admission process, the candidates will have the opportunity to secure seats in 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 Bachelor of Dental Surgery, 52,720 AYUSH and 603 in Bachelor of Veterinary Science courses.
ALSO READ | CUET 2023 results announced: Scorecard out at cuet.samarth.ac.in
Process of applying for counselling process
  • Candidates will have to register and make the payment for MCC NEET. Then fill in and lock the choices to select the preferred colleges and courses for NEET 2023 counselling.
  • Documents will be verified to ensure eligibility.
  • Based on the choices and merits, seats will be allocated.
  • Provisional results will be declared.
  • Candidates will be required to report to the allotted institute and complete the admission process.
  • Results will be declared.
    • If vacant seats are left for round 2, left-out students can register and fill the vacant seats.
    This should be noted beforehand that seat allocation is done with an option to exit but it will forfeit the security amount.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    admission processmedical admissionNEETNEET results

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

    Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

    Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

    Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

    Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

    Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

    World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

    World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

    Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations

    World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations

    Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X