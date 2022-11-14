By CNBCTV18.com

The MCC is expected to declare the result of NEET counselling 2022 round 2 today on mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling round two provisional allotment result today on mcc.nic.in . Once released, candidates can log in to the portal to check their round two counselling seat allotment results.

Earlier, the seat allotment result was expected to be released on November 11, but it was deferred. As per the revised schedule of the MCC, the round two seat allotment result will be published today or on November 15.

How to check the round 2 NEET counselling provisional seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit Visit mcc.nic.in the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee.

Step 2: Click on the UG Counselling tab and find and click on the link ‘NEET UG counselling round two provisional results’ displayed under the current events section.

Step 3: Log in using the provided credentials to check the results.

Step 4: The NEET UG Counselling round 2 seat allotment provisional results will be displayed in PDF format.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned in the result document and mark then submit objections, if any.

Step 6: Download the NEET UG Counselling result PDF for future reference.

The candidates will be given a chance to raise objections against the round 2 counselling provisional result. After reviewing the objections, the MCC will publish the final result for NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotments.

The selected candidates will need to report to the allotted college from November 15 onwards. After the counselling process is completed, the list of vacant seats for mop-up round counselling will be released. The NEET UG mop-up round counselling will be conducted by the MCC from November 23 to 28.

Candidates who are allotted seats in round 2 NEET UG counselling but do not wish to accept it, will be able to exit the same with forfeiture. This means the candidates will lose the security deposit.