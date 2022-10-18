NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date for choice filling today, check revised schedule for Round 1

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini MCC has added 197 new MBBS seats for NEET UG Counselling and extended the last date to apply to October 18.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date to apply for NEET UG Counselling by a day to October 18. The MCC has added 197 new MBBS seats for NEET UG Counselling and issued a notice that stated the last date to apply, choice filling and locking dates have been revised for Round 1.

Revised Schedule for Round 1 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling.

The last date for fresh registrations is now October 18.

The last date for fee payment is October 18, till 4 pm.

The reset Registration option will be available till October 18, till 12:30 pm.

Choice filling and locking will now begin on October 18 at 5 pm and the window will remain open till October 19, 8 am.

Here is how to submit choices for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, ‘UG/PG Medical Counselling’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for ‘New registration.’

Step 4: Log in to the portal using your NEET UG Roll number, password, and other credentials.

Step 5: Fill in your desired choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference as displayed.

Step 6: Carefully review and lock the choices and submit the form.

All candidates will be able to submit their registrations and choices till the last date of registration.

In case there is any mistake made by the candidates in filling choices, the MCC will not entertain any request for change later. Thus, candidates are advised to avoid any discrepancies in filling choices as it may result in the allotment of a seat that is not desirable.