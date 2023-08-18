 NEET UG 2023: Round 2 seat allotment results expected today, follow these steps to check status online

The results of the second round seat allocation for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, August 18. Prospective candidates who successfully registered for Round 2 seat allocation can check the status on the official website, mcc.nic.in, once the link becomes active.

As per the official schedule, the MCC has processed the seat allotment from August 16 to 17. Registration for second round seat allocation began on August 9 and ended on August 14.

After the release of the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 seat allocation list, candidates are required to upload their documents on the MCC portal by August 19. This will be followed by the reporting phase, which is scheduled from August 20 to 28, during which period the candidates must report to their respective colleges.

Steps to access NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results

1. Visit the Official Website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in

2. Click on "NEET UG Seat Allotment Result" on the website's homepage

3. Enter your login details, including NEET roll number and password.

4. After logging in, you will be able to view your NEET UG seat allotment status for the second round.

5. Check the college and course you have been allocated.

After finding your name and seat allocation details download a copy along with the allotment letter.

Following the seat allotment, the online document verification process will continue till August 19. Candidates must compile and upload essential documents, including the NEET UG scorecard, academic certificates, identification proofs and other pertinent documents.

Important dates for Round 2

August 9–August 14, 2023: online registration.

August 10 to August 15, 2023: choice filling and locking

August 16–17, 2023: processing of seat allocation

August 18, 2023: Seat allocation results

August 19, 2023: Document upload deadline

August 20 - August 28, 2023: Admission process to continue

August 29–30, 2023: Verification of joined candidates' eligibility Data by institutes

The commencement of the academic session for newly admitted students is slated for September 1, 2023.