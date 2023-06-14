'He wants to be a surgeon': Two tiebreaker winners share AIR 1 in NEET-UG 2023; 4 from Tamil Nadu in top 10

The result of NEET-UG 2023, has been declared on the basis of the qualifying criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India and also based on the information submitted by the candidates in their online application forms, the NTA said in a statement.

With a 99.99 percentile score, two students — Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh — topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 for undergraduate admissions, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday evening.

Pranjal Aggarwal with a fourth all-India rank was announced as the topper among female candidates. Four of the top 10 candidates belong to Tamil Nadu, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, and West Bengal.