NEET UG 2023 result and final key likely to be released today, check details

The NTA is also expected to release the toppers' names and category-wise cut-off marks, percentile ranks and other details along with the NEET UG 2023 results.

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG 2024 result today, June 13. Along with the results, the NTA is likely to release the Final Answer Key as well at around 3 pm on Tuesday, according to reports. However, the date and time of the declaration of the NEET UG result have not been officially confirmed by the NTA.

Here’s how to check NEET UG 2023 scores online

Go to any of the official website portals of NEET to log in and check the results

Find and click on the link for NTA NEET UG Result 2023, displayed under the notice section of the homepage

Carefully enter your login details and click on submit to login into the portal

Your NEET UG 2023 result will appear on your screen upon successful login

This year, the NTA conducted the NEET UG exam on May 7 at various exam centres across the country.

Shortly after the exam, the provisional answer key was released by the NTA on June 4. Candidates had a window till June 6 to raise any objections to the provisional answer key. The final answer key will be released after reviewing the objections raised.

As per reports, this year, about 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2023 examination.

Candidates who qualify in the exam will then be evaluated for the counselling merit list based on their NEET scores. After that, the merit list will be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Seats will be allocated by the DGHS under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) category.

A candidate’s NEET scores are valid for admission to Indian colleges for the current academic session only.

However, for admission into foreign colleges, the validity of NEET results has been extended to a period of three years by the Medical Council of India (MCI).