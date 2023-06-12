The provisional answer key was earlier released by the NTA on June 4. The window to raise objections for the same closed on June 6. Past trends suggest that the answer key is likely to be released along with or after the results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to announce the NEET UG 2023 result and the final answer key soon. The NTA will also announce the names of all India toppers, category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. Once released, all aspirants will be able to check the results and the final answer on neet.nta.nic.in.

Past trends suggest that the answer key is likely to be released along with or after the results.

The provisional answer key was earlier released by the NTA on June 4. The window to raise objections for the same closed on June 6.

List of websites to check results

neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

Digilocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in)

Umang app

NEET 2023 result: How to check marks

Step 1: Go to any of the official website portals of NEET UG.

Step 2: Find and click on the result link displayed under the latest/notice section of the homepage.

Step 3: A login window will open, enter your NEET credentials, such as your application number, password etc. and login to the portal.

Step 4: Verify the information and submit it to access your NEET 2023 result.

Step 5: Download the NEET UG result and keep it for counselling and future reference.

Reservation criteria

Scheduled Caste (SC): 15 percent of seats in every course.

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5 percent of seats in every course.

Persons with Disability (PwD): 5 percent seats for GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats (Horizontal reservation).

Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2023 examination this year.

The scorecards of the NEET 2023 UG exam will mark the basis for counselling and further admission procedures undertaken by medical colleges across the country.

The NEET-UG exam is one of the most sought-after and crucial medical entrance tests in India, which determines the eligibility of candidates for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses in private and government colleges across the country.

Lakhs of students appear for the highly competitive exam every year with a dream to become doctors.