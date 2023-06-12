The provisional answer key was earlier released by the NTA on June 4. The window to raise objections for the same closed on June 6. Past trends suggest that the answer key is likely to be released along with or after the results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to announce the NEET UG 2023 result and the final answer key soon. The NTA will also announce the names of all India toppers, category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. Once released, all aspirants will be able to check the results and the final answer on neet.nta.nic.in.

