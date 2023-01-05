homeeducation News

NEET UG 2023 registration to begin soon; here is how you can register

Jan 5, 2023

Candidates must be 17 or older to sit for the exam. Students should have studied Biology in Class 12 to apply for the NEET UG exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to open registrations for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 soon. The NEET UG exam is slated for May 7. NEET UG is one of the biggest competitive exams in the country to get admission in courses like MBBS, BDS and others.

Candidates must be 17 or older to sit for the exam. Students should have studied Biology in Class 12.
How to register for the exam
Visit the official website for the NTA – neet.nta.nic.in
Find the NEET UG 2023 registration link and click on it.
Generate a new user ID and password.
Fill in your details.
Fill in the application form.
Upload the necessary documents.
Submit the form and pay the application fee after reviewing the details.
Take a printout of the application for future use.
While it was expected for the registrations for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) to open today, however, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued a clarification that the registrations would not be opening today.
“Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards,” the body said in an official notice. The NBEMS will be conducting the NEET PG exam on March 5, 2023.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
