NEET UG 2023 registration to begin from tomorrow; here is how you can register

Candidates interested in appearing for the NEET UG 2023 examination must have completed or be appearing for their class-12 board examinations in the science stream with biology as their main subject.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Exam 2023 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and is scheduled to take place on May 7th, 2023. NEET UG is one of the most highly-anticipated competitive exams in India and is conducted to provide admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other medical courses.

Prospective candidates interested in appearing for the NEET UG exam 2023 can register on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, starting from March 1, 2023. NEET UG 2023 is a highly competitive exam, and candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to avoid last-minute delays.

The minimum age requirement for candidates is 17 years, with no upper age limit. Additionally, open-category students must have scored a minimum of 50% in their Intermediate examinations, while reserved-category students must have scored at least 40% in their Intermediate examinations.

How to register for the exam

STEP 1: Visit the official website for the NTA – Visit the official website for the NTA – neet.nta.nic.in

STEP 2: Find the NEET UG 2023 registration link and click on it.

STEP 3: Generate a new user ID and password.

STEP 4: Fill in your details.

STEP 5: Fill in the application form.

STEP 6: Upload the necessary documents.

STEP 7: Submit the form and pay the application fee after reviewing the details.

STEP 8: Take a printout of the application for future use.

The NEET UG 2023 registration fees have also been announced by the NTA, with General/UR category candidates required to pay Rs 1600, EWS/OBC candidates required to pay Rs 1500, and SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender candidates required to pay Rs 900.

Candidates must register on the official NTA website, complete the application form, and attach the necessary documents to submit their NEET 2023 application.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official NTA website for updates on the exam schedule, admit card release date, and other important information.