NEET UG 2023 registration begins, here is how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 (NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in various medical institutions across the country. Candidates can check the official website of the National Testing Agency at – neet.nta.nic.in

The last date to apply is April 6, 2023, while the examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The National Testing Agency had earlier announced that the maximum age limit for appearing in the exam has been removed, allowing many students who had missed previous examinations for crossing the age limit to try their luck this year.

The NEET-UG 2023 paper will consist of 200 questions, of which at least 180 questions need to be attempted in order to qualify ahead. The duration of the exam is 200 minutes as well.

Fee

The application fee for NEET-UG has been increased by the NTA. Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1,700 in order to appear for the exam. Application fees for EWS/OBC-NCL candidates have been set at Rs 1,600. For students belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender categories, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Students will have to pay GST and processing charges on top of the application fees.

How to Apply

Here is how new candidates can register and apply for appearing in NEET UG 2023.

Step 1: Head to the official website of the examination — Head to the official website of the examination — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, select and click on the “NEET (UG) 2023 Registration” link. Select the same option on the next webpage which will take you to a new registration portal.

Or you can use the following link – https://examinationservices.nic.in/neet2023/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFcFR+natXIEjJ1rCf6DMgOrFA4SfAMU1biZWfro5QnPt

Step 3: Select the “New Registration” button.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and fill in your registration details along with the application form.

Step 5: Upload all necessary supporting documents.

Step 6: Review the details in the form and documents uploaded, then submit the form and pay the associated fees.

Step 7: Download the receipt of payment and the application form for future reference.

