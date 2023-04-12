English
NEET UG 2023 re-registration window likely to open today, here are all the details

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 3:04:19 PM IST (Published)

Candidates have until April 13 at 11:30 p.m. to submit their NEET UG 2023 applications. The final day to submit payments online is April 13, 2023. The NTA has not yet announced whether or not the deadline for NEET UG registrations would be extended in light of the delay in activating the registration portal.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon reopen registration for the NEET UG 2023, the National Eligibility Common Entrance Test for Undergraduates. After the link is open candidates will be able to apply at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, if they were unable to do so earlier. According to a news report by The Indian Express the link is likely to open today evening.

The NTA received numerous requests from applicants to reopen the registration period for the NEET UG 2023 exam, as they were unable to finish their registration for a variety of unavoidable circumstances. The organisation in charge of administering the exam chose to reopen the NEET UG registration window after taking note of the enormous number of requests.
All candidates who couldn't finish their registration earlier as well as those who want to apply as first-time applicants for the NEET UG 2023 are given this opportunity.
For applicants who were unable to complete their registration earlier and for those who wish to apply as new candidates for the NEET UG 2023, the NTA announced the reopening of the NEET UG registration portal on April 10.
Candidates have until April 13 at 11:30 p.m. to submit their NEET UG 2023 applications. The final day to submit payments online is April 13, 2023. The NTA has not yet announced whether or not the deadline for NEET UG registrations would be extended in light of the delay in activating the registration portal.
How to Apply for NEET UG 2023
Here is how new candidates can register and apply for appearing in NEET UG 2023.
Step 1: Head to the official website of the examination —neet.nta.nic.in after the link is reopened.
Step 2: On the website’s homepage, select and click on the “NEET (UG) 2023 Registration” link. Select the same option on the next webpage which will take you to a new registration portal.
Step 3: Select the “New Registration” button.
Also read: UGC NET result 2023 likely to be released this week, here is how to download marks 
Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and fill in your registration details along with the application form.
Step 5: Upload all necessary supporting documents.
Step 6: Review the details in the form and documents uploaded, then submit the form and pay the associated fees.
Step 7: Download the receipt of payment and the application form for future reference.
Also read: CUET-UG application window reopens, no change in syllabus, say authorities
X