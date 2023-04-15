NEET UG 2023 Online registration ends today, check how to apply

The reactivated registration link is open to both candidates who couldn't complete their registration earlier and those who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET UG 2023.
Candidates who missed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 registration deadline have another opportunity to apply. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to April 15, allowing those who earlier failed to register for the exam through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
Due to technical glitches, there was a delay in activating the application form link. But, the NTA has reopened the registration link for the convenience of candidates who were unable to apply earlier due to technical issues.
Initially scheduled to be activated on April 11, the registration link was reopened on April 12 due to unforeseen circumstances. To accommodate this delay, the NTA has extended the registration deadline to 11:30 pm on April 15. The deadline for online fee payment is 11:50 pm on the same day.
The reactivated registration link is open to both candidates who couldn't complete their registration earlier and those who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET UG 2023.
Here are the stepwise instructions to apply for NEET UG 2023:
Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
