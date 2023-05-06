NEET UG 2023 exam postponed in Manipur due to unrest, revised date soon

In all other states and Union Territories, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted as scheduled on May 7, 2023. Candidates who were allotted examination centres in Manipur are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates regarding the rescheduled exam date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 Exam, which was scheduled to be held on May 7, has been postponed in Manipur due to the ongoing violence in the state. The decision to postpone the exam was taken by the Ministry of Education after a request was made by MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the revised date for the exam in Manipur. Although the exam centre and timings are expected to remain the same, the date will change.

In all other states and Union Territories, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted as scheduled on May 7. The exam will be administered at numerous testing locations across the nation. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check the official website for details about the dress code guidelines and the dos and don'ts of the exam. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM, and the exam centre formalities will commence at 11 AM.

Students who are scheduled to appear for the exam are advised to reach the exam venue well before time for the frisking process. The Ministry of Education has assured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the NEET UG 2023 exam is conducted smoothly and without any issues.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the MoS Education, cited broadband and Internet connectivity issues caused by the current situation in Manipur as reasons for postponing the NEET exam. He told ANI, “In Manipur, because of the current situation, students cannot appear for NEET (UG)-2023 exam because of broadband and internet connectivity issue. So, I requested the NTA to reschedule or postpone the exam for exam centres in the state. NTA has circulated a notification about the postponement of the exam at centres in Manipur.”

Candidates who were allotted examination centres in Manipur are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates regarding the rescheduled exam date and the release of revised admit cards.

Violent clashes have erupted in Manipur, in recent days, with the All Tribal Students Union protesting against the extension of Scheduled Tribe status to Meiteis. As a result, the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the situation, with over 4,000 people rescued from affected areas. The Governor has authorised the shoot-at-sight order, and the violence has resulted in the deaths of several people, including a CoBRA commando and an Income Tax official.