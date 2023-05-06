English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeNEET UG 2023 exam postponed in Manipur due to unrest, revised date soon News

NEET UG 2023 exam postponed in Manipur due to unrest, revised date soon

NEET UG 2023 exam postponed in Manipur due to unrest, revised date soon
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 6, 2023 5:17:05 PM IST (Published)

In all other states and Union Territories, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted as scheduled on May 7, 2023. Candidates who were allotted examination centres in Manipur are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates regarding the rescheduled exam date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 Exam, which was scheduled to be held on May 7, has been postponed in Manipur due to the ongoing violence in the state. The decision to postpone the exam was taken by the Ministry of Education after a request was made by MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the revised date for the exam in Manipur. Although the exam centre and timings are expected to remain the same, the date will change.
In all other states and Union Territories, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted as scheduled on May 7. The exam will be administered at numerous testing locations across the nation. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check the official website for details about the dress code guidelines and the dos and don'ts of the exam. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM, and the exam centre formalities will commence at 11 AM.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X