NEET UG 2023 exam postponed in Manipur due to unrest, revised date soon

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 Exam, which was scheduled to be held on May 7, has been postponed in Manipur due to the ongoing violence in the state. The decision to postpone the exam was taken by the Ministry of Education after a request was made by MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the revised date for the exam in Manipur. Although the exam centre and timings are expected to remain the same, the date will change.

#ManipurViolence | NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date. MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the… pic.twitter.com/kerqx3mGC0— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

In all other states and Union Territories, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted as scheduled on May 7. The exam will be administered at numerous testing locations across the nation. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check the official website for details about the dress code guidelines and the dos and don'ts of the exam. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM, and the exam centre formalities will commence at 11 AM.