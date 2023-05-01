NEET UG 2023 Exam city allotment slip released, Admit Cards to be out soon; Check details

Students can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA usually releases the NEET admit card three to four days before the NEET UG Exam. So, aspirants can expect their admit card to be released on May 2 or May 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2023 Exam city information slip for all students and the admit cards are expected to be out soon. The students, who are registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance test (NEET UG), can access the city information slip on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Here’s how to download NEET UG Exam City Slip online:

Step 1:

Go to the official website portal of the NEET exam at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Candidate Activity’ section, displayed on the home screen.

Step 3: Find and click on the NEET city slip 2023 link.

Step 4: A login page will appear on the screen. Enter the required credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: Your NEET city allotment slip will appear on the screen for download.

Step 6: Download the NEET UG 2023 city information slip and take a printout of the same.

The city information slip will contain information of the city and location of the Examination Centre where the exam will be held. It has been released a week prior to the exam to help candidates plan their travel arrangements to the allotted city.

As per past trends, the NEET UG admit card is released soon after the exam intimation slip.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is set to be conducted on May 7, from 2 PM to 5:20 PM in 13 languages across 499 cities across India and abroad in offline pen and paper mode.

The NTA usually releases the NEET admit card three to four days before the NEET UG Exam. So, aspirants can expect their admit card to be released on May 2 or May 3.

This year, nearly 21 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG exam as per the NTA officials.

The NEET-UG 2023 exam is one of the largest entrance exams conducted in India. The scores of NEET UG will be used for the admission of candidates to various medical courses in the top medical colleges of India.