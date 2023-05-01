NEET UG 2023 Exam city allotment slip released, Admit Cards to be out soon; Check details

2 Min(s) Read
Students can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA usually releases the NEET admit card three to four days before the NEET UG Exam. So, aspirants can expect their admit card to be released on May 2 or May 3.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2023 Exam city information slip for all students and the admit cards are expected to be out soon. The students, who are registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance test (NEET UG), can access the city information slip on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Here’s how to download NEET UG Exam City Slip online:
Step 1:
Go to the official website portal of the NEET exam at neet.nta.nic.in.