NEET UG 2023 counselling round 3 registration begins today; here is how to register online

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) round 3 counselling registration today, August 31. Candidates can appear for the NEET UG round 3 counselling processes by registering themselves online by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the candidates can only register themselves in the given timeframe as the last date for registering for NEET UG round 3 counselling is September 4. After the registration, MCC will be conducting the seat allotment process from September 6 to September 7.

The NEET UG round 3 seat allotment results will be announced on September 8. Following the process, the selected candidates can report to the assigned Medical or Dental colleges from September 10 to September 18 to secure admission.

Eligibility criteria for NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling

The candidate should have qualified for the NEET UG 2023 exam and must be registered on the official website of MCC.

How to register for NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling?

Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the UG medical counselling link.

Click on the ‘New registration’ link.

Enter the required details to create login credentials.

Log in again and enter personal and academic details as required.

Check the form before submitting.

This year, 1,04,333 MBBS seats are available for admission out of which 54,278 seats are offered in government medical colleges and 50,315 are in private medical colleges. Through NEET Counselling 2023, admissions will also be held for around 681 medical colleges and 315 dental colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER.

Additionally, to begin the registration process, candidates must pay the fees and fill out the course and college preferences. Admission will be granted as per the choices that have been filled by the candidate, NEET UG 2023 rank, and seat availability.

Previously, the NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling process began on August 9 and the results of the counselling round were announced on August 18.