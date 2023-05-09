NEET UG 2023: Aspirant’s bra strap checked, some asked to swap clothes with parents

Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exam first reported the incidents on social media and complained to the authorities. The NTA’s dress code and frisking policy have been under fire for a long time

The frisking of candidates during the NEET UG 2023 examination has again stirred controversy like in previous years. Two incidents of frisking were reported from NEET UG 2023 exam centres where students were asked to remove their clothing or swap it with their parents. One incident was reported in Maharashtra and the other in West Bengal. The candidates alleged that they were asked to remove their attire, wear them inside out or just swap their clothing with their parents.

The incidents were first reported on social media and then brought to light by concerned parents, who complained to the authorities.

Some social media posts by the candidates alleged that their bra straps were checked, and inner wears were asked to be opened.

A girl at an examination centre was asked to remove her kurta and wear it inside out, a Times of India report said.

The aspirants claimed that the authorities told them they had not adhered to the dress code mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), so they had to comply with a last-minute change in attire.

An applicant from HMC Education Centre, Hindmotor Colony in Hoogly, West Bengal, shared the experience on social media.

He alleged the authorities asked the candidates to change their pants or open their innerwear.

He further alleged that there were no enclosures available for aspirants, thus, several girl students had to change their clothing in an open playground along with boys with their parents surrounding them.

While some rushed to nearby shops to purchase clothes, others had to swap their jeans for leggings worn by their parents.

A parent representative said that primary school teachers, who seemed to be untrained, were appointed as invigilators and that’s why such incidents happened.

The TOI report quoted a doctor couple who said these incidents can potentially disturb students' mental state while appearing for such a critical examination.

The NTA’s dress code and frisking policy have been under fire for a long time.

Last year the Kerala Police arrested several officials including an NTA observer and a Vice-Principal of an exam centre, in connection with an alleged incident where women NEET aspirants were asked to remove their innerwear, as per a report by the news agency ANI.

The NTA then reconducted the NEET exam for the affected aspirants.