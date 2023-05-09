NEET UG 2023: Aspirant’s bra strap checked, some asked to swap clothes with parents

English
homeeducation NewsNEET UG 2023: Aspirant’s bra strap checked, some asked to swap clothes with parents

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 12:43:27 PM IST (Published)

Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exam first reported the incidents on social media and complained to the authorities. The NTA’s dress code and frisking policy have been under fire for a long time

The frisking of candidates during the NEET UG 2023 examination has again stirred controversy like in previous years. Two incidents of frisking were reported from NEET UG 2023 exam centres where students were asked to remove their clothing or swap it with their parents. One incident was reported in Maharashtra and the other in West Bengal. The candidates alleged that they were asked to remove their attire, wear them inside out or just swap their clothing with their parents.

The incidents were first reported on social media and then brought to light by concerned parents, who complained to the authorities.
Some social media posts by the candidates alleged that their bra straps were checked, and inner wears were asked to be opened.
