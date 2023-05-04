NEET UG 2023 admit card released, check how to download it

The NEET examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on May 7. The NTA will conduct the NEET 2023 UG examination at 499 centres in India and 14 foreign cities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for NEET UG 2023 exam, and students who have applied for the test can now download their hall tickets from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023.

Registered candidates need to follow these simple steps to download the admit cards:

· Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

· Look for the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 link on the homepage and click on it.

· Put your registration number and date of birth in the appropriate fields.

· Once you have submitted the details, the NEET UG Admit Card will appear on your screen.

· Check the details on the admit card carefully and download it. Remember to take a printout of the admit card for future reference

The NTA has released hall tickets for the students who have applied for the NEET UG 2023 exam. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printout of their admit card to the exam hall. As per reports, around 20.85 lakh candidates have applied for the exam.

The NEET examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on May 7. The NEET (UG) 2023 exam pattern consists of four subjects, with each subject having two sections. Section A contains 35 questions, while Section B comprises 15 questions, and candidates have the option to attempt any 10 questions. The total number of questions and time allotted for the exam will remain the same.

If two or more candidates receive the same score on the exam, the NTA has also eliminated the tie-breaking factors of date of birth and application number.