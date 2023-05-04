English
NEET UG 2023 admit card released, check how to download it

NEET UG 2023 admit card released, check how to download it

NEET UG 2023 admit card released, check how to download it
By CNBCTV18.COMMay 4, 2023 10:31:03 AM IST (Published)

The NEET examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on May 7. The NTA will conduct the NEET 2023 UG examination at 499 centres in India and 14 foreign cities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for NEET UG 2023 exam, and students who have applied for the test can now download their hall tickets from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023.

Registered candidates need to follow these simple steps to download the admit cards:
· Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
