NEET UG 2022 result likely to be declared this week: Here is how to check scores

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini NEET UG 2022 result 2022 is expected to be released by September 7 on the official websites and portals of NEET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 by September 7. Once declared, the NEET UG 2022 results will be available on the official websites and portals.

The NEET results will be available on the following websites:

Here are the steps to check NEET UG result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website portal of NEET at Visit the official website portal of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG result link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Login by entering your credentials in the specified fields.

Step 4: Your NEET UG scorecard will be displayed on your screen. Download the score card and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates from the general category will need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

The NTA had earlier released the NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets on the official websites for students to check and raise objections. The window to raise objections is now over and the final answer key will be published along with the results.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted by the NTA on July 17, 2022, in pen and paper mode in 13 languages. This year, over 18 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam. It is a uniform entrance exam for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved or recognised Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) across the country.