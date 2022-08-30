    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NEET UG 2022: Here is how to download answer key
    The NEET UG 2022 was conducted by the NTA on July 17 this year. A total of 18,72,343 candidates appeared for the examination.

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 today, as per the official notification. Candidates can access the answer key on the official website: www.neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key, once released, will be available for download.
    Candidates need to keep the application number and password handy before initiating the download process. Here are the steps to download the answer key for NEET UG 2022:
    1. Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
    2. Once the homepage opens, find the link that says ‘View NEET UG 2022 answer key.’
    3. Clicking on the link will take you to the login page. Here, enter your login credentials, and click on ‘Login.’
    4. The NEET answer key 2022 will appear on the screen.
    5. Here, you will also find the option to download the answer key in PDF format.
    6. Once successfully downloaded, take a printout of the same for future reference.
      7. The NTA, in the official notification, also announced that the candidates, after the release of the provisional answer key, will get the opportunity to raise objections.
      To smoothen the process, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet submitted by the candidate at the time of the examination will be sent to the registered e-mail address given by the candidate. Candidates can challenge the recorded response by paying a sum of Rs 200 for every question. The fee is non-refundable.
      The NEET UG 2022 was conducted by the NTA on July 17 this year. A total of 18,72,343 candidates, spanning 497 cities, appeared for the examination. This year marks the first time that the examination was also conducted for candidates in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Doha, Kathmandu, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, Riyadh, Lagos, Manama, Singapore, Dubai, Kuwait City, and Sharjah.
       
       
