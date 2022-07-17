NEET-UG 2022 to be held today as scheduled after Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone exam

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 will be conducted today, July 17 between 2 pm and 5:30 pm. The Delhi High Court on Thursday had dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Centre, the NTA and others to postpone the NEET-UG exam.

Refusing to entertain the plea, a single judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula had said, “There is absolutely no merit in the petition. Dismissed."

"The pressure can only be eased by self-study, not by the manner you are doing this. I wish the students all the best," the bench had remarked.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG exam in pen and paper mode across 546 cities in the country and 14 cities outside India. This will be the first time that the medical entrance exam will be conducted in cities outside the country.

A total of 18,72,341 candidates will be appearing for the entrance test for admission to MBBS, BDS and allied programmes. The exam which will be conducted in 13 languages, will comprise of 200 questions of 720 marks. It will be divided into three sections — physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology).

The candidates will be allowed to seat themselves at the centres at 1:15 pm. After 1:30 pm, NEET candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centres without the NEET admit card.