    education News

    NEET UG 2022 counselling registrations begins today: Check how to apply and other details
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The last date to complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations is October 17.

    The NEET UG 2022 counselling registrations will begin today. Candidates who qualified for the NEET UG exams will now be able to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to register for the counselling procedure. The MCC will close the registration process on October 17.
    The National Testing Agency declared the result of the NEET-UG exam on September 7, 2022.
    Here is how to register for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling.
    Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in
    Step 2: Find and click on the link ‘NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1’coun displayed on the home page.
    Step 3: Proceed to fill in the registration details correctly and submit the form.
    Step 4: Fill up the counselling application form and pay the application fees online.
    Step 5: Click submit to complete your registration.
    The choice filling or locking window for candidates will open on October 14 and close on October 18, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the universities will be conducted on October 17 and 18.
    The seat allotment process will take place on October 19 and 20. The allotment will be announced on October 21.
    The reporting of students to the respective universities or institutions will start from October 22 to 28, 2022.
    As per the schedule, two rounds of counselling will be conducted for NEET UG 2022. After the round 2 allotment admissions will be concluded and the MCC will begin the Mop-Up round followed by Stray Vacancy Round for AIQ/ Central Universities/ AIIMS/ JIPMER/ BSc (Nursing) Seats.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
