NEET UG 2022 answer key, results expected soon: Check latest updates and other details

The NEET UG 2022 Answer key is expected to be released soon while the result is likely to be declared later this month.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 results later this month. The answer key is expected to be released this week. However, an official announcement regarding the date is expected soon from the NTA. Once released, the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be available on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in

How to view/download the NEET UG 2022 answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website portal of the exam, Go to the official website portal of the exam, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Under the candidate activity tab, click on the NEET provisional answer key link. This link will be activated once the NEET provisional answer key is released.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth to log in and view the NEET UG 2022 answer key.

Step 4: Your NEET UG 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen.

NEET UG 2022 Results

As for the NEET 2022 Result, Times Now has reported that the results are expected to be declared later this month. However, an official announcement regarding the date is yet to come from the NTA. Details regarding the result date will be shared after the provisional answer key for candidates is released.

All candidates are advised to note that no official notice or confirmation has been made by the NTA regarding the NEET Result and answer key release date. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites – neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17, 2022, for over 18 lakh students. The NTA conducted the NEET exam across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.