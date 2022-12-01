NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be released today

Candidates who applied for the super speciality round 1 can check their seat allotment results on the official website of MCC.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on December 1. Candidates who have completed the applications for the counselling process can check the allotment results on mcc.nic.in . As per the official schedule, the deadline to complete the registration process was November 28, and the seat allotment started on November 29. The final list is to be declared today.

The NEET SS 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result will be available as a PDF document and the link to the result will be activated soon.

How to Check NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment List

Step 1: Go to the official website portal of MCC and NEET at Go to the official website portal of MCC and NEET at mcc.nic.in

ALSO READ: These exams for government jobs will be conducted in December

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ tab displayed at the top.

Step 3: Click on ‘Current Events’ section.

Step 4: Find and click on the NEET SS seat allotment round 1 results link under this section.

Step 5: Log in using your NEET application credentials such as application number and password and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 6: The Round 1 Seat allotment results will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Carefully check the seat allotment results and download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who qualify with allotted seats will need to report to their respective institutions between December 2 and 7 for document verification and admission. Candidates who fail to get selected in the Round 1 may apply for Round 2 counselling on mcc.nic.in

Around 2,447 seats will be available for admission under NEET SS 2022. There will be two rounds of seat allotment for admission to super speciality programmes in up to 156 institutions, including government, private, and deemed institutions. Candidates who clear the cut-off of 50 percent of the total score will be qualified for the NEET SS 2022 counselling.