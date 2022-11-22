For round 2, the registration process will start on December 9 and will conclude on December 14.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling round 1 registration today. Candidates can find the NEET SS 2022 counselling registration link on the official website of the committee, mcc.nic.in . The last date to complete the registration is November 28.

Once the registration process is completed, candidates need to submit their preferences for courses and colleges, starting from November 25 to 28. Following this, the seat allotment will take place from November 29 to 30. Seats are allotted to candidates on the basis of the choices they have filled in, the available seats, NEET SS rank, reservation criteria and other criteria.

The result will be declared on December 1. Selected candidates will have to report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission between December 2 and 7.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: How to register

Step 1: Open the official website of MCC or simply click here, Open the official website of MCC or simply click here, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ tab.

Step 3: Once the home page opens, click on the registration link. Enter all the required details.

Step 4: Fill in the NEET SS 2022 round 1 application form and submit it.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the application form for further use.

