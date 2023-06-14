Both Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh scored 720 marks to secure a 99.9999019 Percentile score in the NEET UG 2023 exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET Undergraduate results on June 13 for all medical education aspirants in the country. The agency also released the toppers’ list, cut-off marks, percentile ranks, and more along with the results. This year, two candidates jointly topped the NEET UG exam with a perfect score of 720. Both Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh scored a 99.9999 percentile result to top in the NEET UG 2023 exam.

Who is Prabhanjan J?

Prabhanjan J hails from Villupuram district which is located near Thiruvananthapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Prabhanjan’s parents work as teachers in government schools. His father, B Jagadeesh, teaches history, and his mother teaches mathematics.

He made history for the state this year as he became the first candidate from Tamil Nadu to top the NEET UG Exam in history.

Prabhanjan completed his Class 10 education under the Tamil Nadu state matriculation (English medium) system.

For his higher secondary education, he migrated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He completed his Class 11 and 12 from Velammal Vidyalaya, Ayanambakkam, Chennai.

During this time, Prabhanjan rigorously prepared for the NEET UG exam alongside coaching to gain the necessary skills to tackle the examination.

Prabhanjan passed his Class 12 board exams with a score of 463 or 92.6 percent.

Who is Bora Varun Chakravarthi?

Bora Varun Chakravarthi hails from Hyderabad. Along with becoming the joint India topper, Bora Varun also became the OBC topper in the NEET UG 2023 exam.

Born on October 7, 2005, Bora Varun’s educational journey began in his hometown.

He completed his schooling in Hyderabad and was regarded as an exceptional student from an early age. Bora Varun dedicated himself to rigorous preparation for the NEET exam to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor. He too enrolled in a coaching institute for the preparation of the medical entrance exam.

This year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates passed the NEET UG 2023 exams which marks a significant increase from last year’s number of 9.93 lakh candidates.