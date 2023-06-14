By CNBCTV18.com

Both Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh scored 720 marks to secure a 99.9999019 Percentile score in the NEET UG 2023 exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET Undergraduate results on June 13 for all medical education aspirants in the country. The agency also released the toppers’ list, cut-off marks, percentile ranks, and more along with the results. This year, two candidates jointly topped the NEET UG exam with a perfect score of 720. Both Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh scored a 99.9999 percentile result to top in the NEET UG 2023 exam.

Who is Prabhanjan J? Prabhanjan J hails from Villupuram district which is located near Thiruvananthapuram in Tamil Nadu. Prabhanjan’s parents work as teachers in government schools. His father, B Jagadeesh, teaches history, and his mother teaches mathematics.