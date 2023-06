The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET Undergraduate results on June 13 for all medical education aspirants in the country. The agency also released the toppers’ list, cut-off marks, percentile ranks, and more along with the results. This year, two candidates jointly topped the NEET UG exam with a perfect score of 720. Both Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh scored a 99.9999 percentile result to top in the NEET UG 2023 exam.