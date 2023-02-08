NEET PG, MDS application window to reopen from Feb 9 to 12: Check details

The NBE will reopen the NEET PG 2023 application window from February 9 at 3 pm and the NEET MDS 2023 application window will reopen from February 10 at 3 pm. The edit window for candidates applying between February 9 and 12, will be opened on February 15.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), PG and MDS 2023 registration window will be reopened from February 9 and February 10, respectively. The process will conclude for both on February 12 at 11:55 pm.

As the Health Ministry revised the NEET PG and NEET MDS internship deadlines, the application process for both courses will be reopened, according to an official notice from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE).

Candidates can apply for NEET PG and NEET MDS on the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The board extended the cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS doctors to August 11 and the cut-off date for the NEET MDS internship to June 30.

Therefore, to facilitate the now eligible candidates, the application window for both NEET PG and NEET MDS 2023 is being reopened.

“…Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India vide its email dated 07.02.2023, the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023 has been extended to 30.06.2023…,” the official notice from the NBE read.

The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants who have uploaded all the required images in the correct format will be opened from February 18 to 20. The list of these candidates will be published on the NBEMS website prior to the opening of the final edit window, the board said in the notice.

The extension of dates came after several demands were made to extend the NEET PG 2023 exam date. Various bodies like FAIMA and doctors have raised demands to postpone the exam by one to two months to provide sufficient time to students for preparation.

However, the NBE or Health ministry has not issued any notification regarding the change in the exam date. As per the official schedule, the NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5.