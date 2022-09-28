By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Candidates can download their NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 final allotment result today on mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 1 final allotment results today on the official website mcc.nic.in . The committee will issue the round 1 seat allotment result of Medical MD, MS, Diploma, DNB NEET PG Counselling 2022 today as the provisional result was released on September 27. Candidates will have the option to raise grievances against the provisional NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result till 11 am, September 28.

Those shortlisted in the round 1 NEET PG seat allotment will need to report for admission to the medical colleges, scheduled between September 29 and October 4.

The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after they have downloaded and obtained a copy of the final result.

Registration for the second round of NEET PG Counselling will begin on October 10.

Here is how to check the NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result (final)

Step 1: Visit Visit mcc.nic.in , the official website of MCC.

Step 2: Find and click on the PG Medical Counselling link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: The link to check the final seat allotment result should be available under the ‘Current Events’ section.

Step 4: Click of the link to check the NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result.

The NEET PG round 1 merit list will be prepared based on the choices filled by the candidates during registration. Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 must report to the allotted college of Round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the admission formalities, the candidate must give willingness for upgradation in the college, as per the MCC statement.

NEET PG 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round and each round is a separate round, with different rules.