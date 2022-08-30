NEET-PG counselling 2022 deferred — new schedule likely from September third week

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling for the 2022 session will be rescheduled as seats for more candidates are being added, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

NEET-PG counselling 2022 was earlier supposed to begin on September 1. "However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new letters of permission (LoPs) for the current academic year, and the same will be concluded till September 15,” the ministry said in a circular.

Therefore, to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of candidates, it has been decided to reschedule the counselling, it added. According to sources cited by the news agency PTI, regulatory inspections are also underway in a few medical colleges.

The Health Ministry is yet to announce the new schedule, but PTI quoted official sources as saying the counselling is likely to begin in the third week of September.

The NEET-PG 2022 counselling, which usually begins in March, has been deferred already due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay in last year's admission process.

Unlike previous years when the exam used to take place in January, this year the test was held on May 21 and results were announced on June 1.

This year's PG counselling will likely be held for around 52,000 seats, according to PTI.

Students who have qualified in the exam will be able to submit their preferences for courses and colleges during the counselling process, which is for admission across all-India quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities.

The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed universities and 50 percent of the all-India quota and 50 percent of the state quota of both medical and dental colleges simultaneously, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)