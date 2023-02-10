NEET-PG 2023 will not be postponed informs Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

For those who are yet to complete their internship, Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia said his ministry has already extended the cut-off date. A section of NEET-PG aspirants has been demanding the postponement of the entrance test, citing delay in the completion of their internship.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha that the NEET-PG 2023 examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5. He added that his ministry has extended the cut-off date for all MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship to ensure that no one is left out.

“On March 5, the examination has to be conducted and this was declared five months ago. Those students, who had to appear for it (entrance test), are already preparing,” the minister said in his response.

“Earlier examinations were delayed by seven-eight months and later by four months. If I keep on delaying, such a situation will come," he said, adding, "It is very necessary to fix it". The minister said it is very necessary to conduct the entrance test timely.

Mandaviya was responding to a question posed by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi during the Question Hour in the issue in Lok Sabha.

For those who are yet to complete their internship, Mandavia said his ministry has already extended the cut-off date. “I have extended the cut-off date so that all students get a chance to appear for the NEET-PG exam, clear it and take admission in PG (postgraduate medical courses),” he said.

Earlier, a group of NEET-PG aspirants held a protest on Jantar Mantar Road on Tuesday under the banner of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), demanding that the government postpone the entrance test.

The ministry extended the cut-off date from June 30 to August 11 for the NEET-PG aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship.

-Inputs from PTI