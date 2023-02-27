NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5

A Supreme Court bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta heard the petition filed by a group of NEET PG 2023 aspirants seeking postponement of the examination.

NEET PG 2023 exam is less than a month away and aspirants have been protesting for the postponement of the exam. The issue for the postponement of the exam which is scheduled to be held on March 5, has also reached into the hands of courts right now. On February 14 the students filed a case in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition for the postponement of the exam as reported by Live Law.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta heard the petition filed by a group of NEET PG 2023 aspirants seeking postponement of the examination.

Meanwhile, Admit card for the exam was released today by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, (NBE), as scheduled.

Here’s how to download NEET PG 2023 Admit Card online

Step 1: Visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in the official website portals of the NEET exam

Step 2: Find and click on the tab for NEET PG 2023, displayed on the homepage,

Step 3: On the new page find and click on the link provided for “Application Link” and then click on “Admit Card” link

Step 4: Enter your NEET PG credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details.

Step 5: Your NEET PG 2023 Admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a printout of it for future references.

For NEET PG eligibility, candidates who have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 31 March 2023, can appear for the NEET PG examination.

Here is a recap of the case

NEET PG 2023 aspirants were demanding the NEET PG 2023 exam to be postponed by 2-3 months to provide candidates enough time for preparation.

Now NEET PG examination happens in March every year but in past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic that exam was conducted in later months. NEET PG 2021 exam happened in September while NEET PG 2022 happened in May.

This year the government decided to bring back the pre pandemic dates. With that the eligibility criteria for the one year mandatory internship was that the students should have completed the internship by March 31. The aspirants then protested to extend the date for completion of internship as because with March 31 date nearly half the students from the current batch of applicants would have been ineligible. The pandemic resulted in delays of the medical academic calendar over the last three years resulting in the internship completion time to be delayed.

In response to this on February 11, the National Board of Examination (NBE) that conducts the screening test for post-graduate medical courses extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, making 13,000 additional students from five states eligible for the 2023 examination.

Doctors' associations and aspirants, however, are urging the date of the exam to be postponed. The applicants have been demanding for the exam to be postponed by two to three months to close the gap between the result announcement and the counselling procedure.

“The entrance exam will happen in March and the counselling will happen in August. This means a five month gap between the exam and the counselling. The students will not be doing any job in these five months and can use this time to study for the examination and pursue their dreams,” said Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) a non profit organisation that had been actively raising the voice of the NEET PG 2023 aspirants to the Health Ministry.

The apex court although after listening to NMC and the petitioners side

refused to entertain the petitions seeking postponement of NEET PG 2023 examination.

Injustice on the ones who save millions of lives

The aspirants and doctors who were fighting the case are not happy with Supreme Court's decision and are flooding social media platforms by calling the dismissal of the postponement plea an 'injustice'.

"Nobody cares! ! We are beaten up by patients. an sct is implemented when its COVID and then it is dismissed. We expect a certain amount of respect, that’s it. That we are listened when something is bothering us. But with so many insiders not taking our side. We will never be taken seriously," tweeted Krishnan.

Another user Dr. Amit Sharma tweeted that ' This is not the defeat of Neet Pg students ,but of the entire doctors community,'