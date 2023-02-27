NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court dismisses the petition seeking to postpone the exam scheduled on March 5

A Supreme Court bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta heard the petition filed by a group of NEET PG 2023 aspirants seeking postponement of the examination.
NEET PG 2023 exam is less than a month away and aspirants have been protesting for the postponement of the exam. The issue for the postponement of the exam which is scheduled to be held on March 5, has also reached into the hands of courts right now. On February 14 the students filed a case in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition for the postponement of the exam as reported by Live Law.
